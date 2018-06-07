House, in rush vote, passes Intelligence Authorization Act
The Senate Intel Committee has something the Justice Department wants. On Wednesday evening the full Senate voted to give it to them - without knowing exactly what “it” is.

Senators passed a resolution allowing the committee to share whatever information it has pertaining to a current investigation. “Whereas, the United States Department of Justice has requested that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence provide it with records in connection with a pending investigation arising out of allegations of the unauthorized disclosure of information,” the resolution read, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

There was no indication which investigation the resolution referred to, but the committee has been conducting a probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, which has widely been hailed as bipartisan. The Justice Department, too, under the guidance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller has undertaken a wide-ranging investigation of interference and potential collusion between members of the Trump team and Russian operatives. In addition, at the president's urging there is a probe underway as to methods used by prosecutors, including the use of a confidential informant, to investigate potential Trump campaign involvement.

Both investigations include scrutiny of how information has been disclosed.