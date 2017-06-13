Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he recused himself from any investigations into Russian interference with the 2016 election because he felt that was in line with DOJ policies.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called allegations of him colluding with Russian officials to undermine the election an “appalling and detestable lie,” during a Tuesday Senate hearing.

Sessions also said it appears that the intelligence community has come to the consensus that Russia did attempt to influence the election, but that most of his knowledge of this came from the media.

“I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States,” Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sessions went on to say that he recused himself from any investigations into Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election in March because he felt it was in line with Department of Justice policy to prevent a potential conflict of interest since he was a key foreign policy adviser in the campaign.

Sessions also told the committee that former FBI Director James Comey did speak with him and his chief of staff concerning proper communications protocol with the White House and with President Donald Trump; however, Sessions said Comey didn't provide him with any of the substance of his private communication with the president.