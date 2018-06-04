Sigrun ransomware author letting Russian victims off the hook

The creators of Sigrun ransomware are not hiding their bias offering a free decryptor for the malware to any Russian victims, while maintaining the $2,500 ransom for all others.

The fact that Russian malicious actors do not want to hurt their fellow countrymen is a common occurrence. This is not due to any compassion, but as a measure to help keep away the Russian authorities, Bleeping Computer reported. The malware already checks to see if the targeted system uses a Russian-configured keyboard and if so stops the installation and deletes itself.

Bleeping Computer did get in touch with the Sigrun's author who said he is not from Russia or any other former Soviet Republic but added the exceptions for one of his partners who is in Belarus.

There is not decryptor key available for Sigrun so the only way to stay safe is to take the normal anti-ransomware precautions, Bleeping Computer said.