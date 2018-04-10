Singaporean student earns 24 months probation for Roger Goodell Twitter death hoax

The State Courts of Singapore reportedly sentenced a 18-year-old Singaporean student Devesh Logendran to 24 months of probation last week after the student pleaded guilty to hacking into an official NFL Twitter account in June 2016 and falsely tweeting that Commissioner Roger Goodell had died.

According to Yahoo News Singapore, Logendran pleaded guilty to 11 charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act. He was reportedly arrested after investigators traced the offending IP address to his home.

Yahoo News reports that Logendran was able to access a Twitter account belonging to the NFL's social media director by first socially engineering his way into the work email account of the director's husband. Through this account, Logendran found the director's registered mobile number, linking it to his own mobile number so that when he reset her own email account credentials, he would receive the new password as well. Now with access to the director's email account, Logendran was able to obtain the password for the NFL twitter account, Yahoo said.

That same month, Logendran also reportedly hacked into a server operated by a junior college in Singapore, and accessed a system containing student information.