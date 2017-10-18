Sockbot malware adds devices to botnets and launches DDoS attacks.

The Sockbot malware has made its way into at least eight Apps in the Google Play Store with the intent of adding devices to botnets and performing DDoS attacks.

Symantec researchers said the malicious apps have each been downloaded between 600,000 and 2.6 million times respectively and has primarily targeted users in the United States although infections have been spotted in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, and Germany, according to an Oct 18 blog post.

One of the malicious apps poses as an app that will allow users to modify their Minecraft characters. The app uses a SOCKS proxy mechanism and is commanded to connect to an ad server and launch ad requests.

“This highly flexible proxy topology could easily be extended to take advantage of a number of network-based vulnerabilities, and could potentially span security boundaries,” the post said. “In addition to enabling arbitrary network attacks, the large footprint of this infection could also be leveraged to mount a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.”

Researchers contacted Google Play on Oct. 6 and the malicious apps have since been removed from the store. To prevent downloading similar malicious apps users should keep software updated, refrain from downloading apps from unfamiliar sites, only install apps from trusted sources, and pay close attention to the permissions requested by an app. Users should also install mobile security apps and make frequent backups of data.