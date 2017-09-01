Some U.K. pharma firms decline to report data breaches, survey

A survey of more than 400 U.K. IT professionals in the U.K. pharmaceutical business found many do not report data breaches, in many cases because they do not know how.

The study by Crown Records Management of 408 executives in U.K. companies with between 100 and 1,000 workers found 23 percent purposefully have chosen not to more senior management or the authorities, according to Securing Industry.

Other findings include 15 percent of those hit with a data breach do not know how to properly report the incident and 23 percent know somebody in their company who has declined to report a breach. The good news is all of those polled understood what constituted a data breach. Nationally in the U.K. about 8 percent of people in these positions do not have that knowledge.