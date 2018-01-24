South Dakota government advances data breach notification bill

The South Dakota State Judiciary committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that would require companies to inform state residents if their PII was involved in a data breach.

The bill was initiated by state Attorney General Marty Jackley and demands that a resident be notified within 60 days of a breach's discovery unless the company and attorney general determine it likely wouldn't harm the affected people, the attorney general said in a release. The bill also states breaches impacting more than 250 people have to be reported.

“Data breaches such as those that have occurred with Equifax and Target have affected thousands of South Dakotans' financial security and personal information. Today, the Senate Judiciary has taken an important step to protect consumers and to assist law enforcement in its investigation of major data breaches,” Jackley in a statement.