Splunk acquires VictorOps in $120 million deal

Splunk has acquired the devops incident management firm VictorOps for $120 million in cash and Splunk securities.

The deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the second quarter. With VictorOps on board, Splunk said it will be able to combine its machine data analytics and artificial intelligence expertise along with VictorOps' incident management skills to create a “Platform of Engagement” to enable development teams to innovate faster.

“This gives on-call technical staff an analytics-driven platform to monitor issues, resolve incidents and continuously improve,” Doug Merritt, Splunk president and CEO.