Sen. Ted Cruz's team has reported a porn post to Twitter.

The Twitter post "like", which was up only briefly, but at first raised speculation that the senator had been hacked.

Whether a staffer who mistakenly clicked “like” on pornographic porn post on Sen. Ted Cruz's Twitter feed will retain access to the Texas Republican's account is "still being discussed," the senator told reporters Tuesday.

The post shared by @SexuallPosts, which included a graphic video and pictures, was only up briefly, but long enough to prompt a Tweet storm ragging on the conservative Cruz and to raise speculation that the senator, who as solicitor general in Texas, argued to maintain a ban on sex toys, had been hacked.

But Cruz said Tuesday, the “like” had been a non-malicious mistake made by a staffer.

"There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account,” Politico quoted Cruz as telling reporters. “It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button.” And the post came down an hour or two later, he said.

"It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act,” Cruz said. “We're dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious."

Cruz's senior communications adviser, Catherine Frazier tweeted that the “offensive tweet” had “been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.