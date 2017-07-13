The Detroit Medical Center has announced a data breach affecting 1,529 patients who were treated at one of its medical facilities between March 2015 and May 2016.

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) has alerted more than 1,500 of a data breach caused by an employee who shared personal information with unauthorized individuals.

How many victims? 1,529 patients who were treated at a DMC facility between March 2015 and May 2016. DMC consists of eight hospital and institutes, including the Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women's Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital and DMC Heart Hospital.

What type of information? An official press release issued by DMC on July 13 does not specify what information was stolen.

What happened? A staffing agency used by DMC recently alerted the health care provider that one of its employees allegedly supplied patients' health information to unauthorized individuals who are unaffiliated with DMC.

What was the response? DMC said that it terminated the agency employee, revoked the former employee's access to its computer systems, reviewed all electronic health records that the employee had access to; modified its monitoring programs to avoid future breaches, and filed an official complaint with law enforcement. Additionally, DMC is offering its affected patients free credit monitoring.

Source: Detroit Medical Center.