Comic-book writer and former Marvel executive Stan Lee appears to have sent a beacon to assemble his fans and Mark Zuckerberg after discovering his Instagram and Facebook accounts were hacked.

Last Friday, a message was sent from his Twitter account warning fans an imposter had taken over his accounts.

My Facebook has been hacked. Can my dear fans all please send a message to @facebook and Mark Zuckerberg to help me? — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 18, 2018

Help! Someone has hijacked my Facebook and Instagram. I want everyone to know whoever is writing them is a fraud and is impersonating me. How do I get them back? Can you guys help? — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 15, 2018

It is unclear whether or not the tweets were sent by Lee himself or if someone had actually gained control over the Twitter account. It is also unclear if any unauthorized users actually posted anything on any of the writer's social media accounts. The controversy adds an interesting plot twist following a string of interesting events including a lawsuit from Lee against his former business partners at POW! Entertainment, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion for allegedly stealing Lee's name and likeness.

Within the last few months, the creative's representatives have also claimed Lee's blood was stolen to insert into peents to sign his comic books, over $1 billion was stolen from Lee, a house was bought in his name and Lee has been accused of sexual misconduct by caregivers and massage therapists.

While its unlikely Thanos was responsible or if Captain Marvel and reclaiming Infinity Stones will have anything to do with the resolution, Lee's social media accounts appear to be continuing to post the same comic strip outtakes and promotional content that are in line with precious postings before May 18.

Lee's is a creative force and producer behind Marvel's Avengers Infinity War, Black Panther, SpiderMan: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnorak and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Universe.