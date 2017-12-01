Supermarket found liable for employee data leak.

U.K. Supermarket chain Morrison's was found liable, in a first of its kind data leak class action suit, for the actions of a former employee who stole the data on thousands of his coworkers and posted it online.

The case is considered important by many as it shows the extent at which an employer can be held accountable for an employee's actions and stems from a 2014 incident in with then employee Andrew Skelton stole the data of 100,000 staff members, , the BBC reported.

Skelton's actions were carried out over what appeared to be a grudge over an incident when he was accused of dealing so-called legal highs at work.

Names, addresses, bank account details and salaries were leaked online and sent to newspapers. Skelton was sentenced to eight years in prison for his actions after being found guilty of fraud, securing unauthorized access to computer material and disclosing personal data.