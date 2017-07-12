Of 360 infosec professionals, 97 percent affirmed that their jobs were rewarding, despite 57 percent saying that they work on weekends 29 percent saying they work at least ten hours a day.

In a recent survey of 360 infosec professionals, 57 percent of respondents said that they work on weekends, while 29 percent said they work at least ten hours a day. Yet despite the heavy workload, a nearly unanimous 97 percent affirmed that they thought their jobs were, indeed, rewarding.

DNS threat intelligence company Farsight Security conducted the survey at the Infosecurity Europe 2017 conference. “Securing the Internet, our businesses and national infrastructure is one of the world's most critical challenges. Cybersecurity professionals work hard behind the scenes to avert disasters that we rarely hear about, and we need more like them," said Dr. Paul Vixie, CEO, cofounder and chairman of Farsight Security, in a press release.

The survey also found that 51 percent of respondents missed more than one important event in their lives because they were busy responding to a security incident at work. Still, 85 percent of survey-takers said they would like to stay in the security field – an encouraging sign, considering the notable shortage in IT professionals.