The city of Englewood, Colo. was hit with a ransomware attack which brought down the city's internal network.

The attack left the city's civic center unable to process credit cards and the city's library unable to place items on hold or accept late fines, according to an Oct. 4 press release.

City IT officials spotted the malware the night of Oct. 3 and are currently working to investigate the full scope of the attack.

It "spreads through the system unless we shut down our networks, which we did," Alison Carney, spokeswoman for the city told the Englewood Herold. "This is different from other attacks in that the information is encrypted, not 'stolen' off our network. Thus, some sensitive information may be encrypted, but (it's) not at risk of being accessed by an outside agent."

It is unclear which ransomware variant was used and the city officials said no personal information was compromised in the incident.