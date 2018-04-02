The credit reporting agency sent the wrong letters to some victims

During the aftermath of the massive data breach which compromised the data of nearly 150 million consumers, Equifax notified some people using inaccurate letters.

The company confirmed a "small percentage" of those affected were sent erroneous notification letters some of which contained the correct address but wrong name, according to CNBC.

"We recently initiated this notification process by mail and have learned that a very small percentage of the notifications were sent to the wrong addresses due to the complex nature of determining the best address match to a consumer and, in some cases, mailing addresses on record may be out-of-date or incorrect," Equifax said in a statement to the publication.

The credit reporting agency refused to say exactly how many wrong letters were sent out however, the firm did stressed that the notification letters didn't contain sensitive information or credit data.

Last month the firm announced the breach was worse than initially expected upping the sum of those affected from 143 million to 147.9 million. The latest revelation has left some to suspect there may be more negative news to come from the firm.