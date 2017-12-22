As we close 2017, reflecting on the year's happenings and how these might impact the future is a natural occurrence. This one's different, though, as it has brought on broader and more faceted musings. Not only are we wrapping up what has been sometimes a challenging and other times exhilarating 12 months for us in this fast-paced, ever-changing infosec industry, we at SC are looking forward to another milestone – the year 2019 when we turn 30 years old.

Yeah, crazy, right? What we once called SC Magazine, we finally rebranded last year to SC Media to more accurately reflect all we do, which really hinges on our online/digital editorial leanings that we've nourished quite aggressively for years now. Yes, we still have our hardcopy magazine, but the brand has grown to include editorial and commercial offerings such as a robust website of news, product reviews, blogs and more to online events, live events and a bevy of special products that range from research-driven reports or interview-based online events to videos, ebooks, specialty website sections and other activities.

In recent weeks, we reviewed many of our older editions and specials as we started planning for the notable anniversary ahead. The topics we covered back in the day included cyber extortion, e-commerce security, road warrior vulnerabilities, data protection legislation, network security, cyber terrorism… the list goes on. Interestingly, not so different from what we're all confronting now.

We're still seeing security practitioners struggling with mobile security challenges, trying to ensure their companies adhere to scores of industry and government security mandates, searching for ways to avoid attacks that end in extortion demands, worrying about nation-state attacks, implementing and maintaining technologies and plans to safeguard corporate networks – though these days our infrastructures are so much more far-reaching and disparate considering cloud services, IoT, mobile and soon, AI.

That old saying that the more things change, the more they stay the same is true enough of this space.

But, we still must keep learning and growing to push forward cybersecurity ingenuity and practical, strong programs founded on a little scrappiness. As worries of swarmbots, hivenets or ransomworms grow, and still new threats arise we still must carry on doggedly brawling against cybercriminals.

Our own technological reliance combined with the non-stop pace of computing developments is too great now. As we continue our work with you the next 30 are sure to jet by.

For now, at the end of what has been one crazy year we wish you all the happiest of holidays and cheers to what is sure to be yet another intellectually stimulating and hopefully quieter, perhaps less dramatic (?!?) New Year.