The Ourmine hacking group managed to seize the team’s Twitter accounts and sent tweets welcoming the player in English and Spanish.

Grey hat hackers pranked soccer fans by hacking the Real Madrid Twitter accounts and posting tweets announcing the signing of rival player Lionel Messi along with video of the player scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

The Ourmine hacking group managed to seize the team's Twitter accounts and sent tweets welcoming the player in English and Spanish which were visible on the football club's social media feeds for more than an hour before they were removed. The prankster followed up with a series of tweets claiming responsibility for the hack saying: “Internet security is s*** and we proved that,” in what are now deleted tweets, according to an Aug. 28 ESET blog post.

The compromised Twitter account comes just days after the team's fiercest rivals, FC Barcelona, also had their Twitter social media accounts hacked in a similar pranks announcing the signing of Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain. It's unclear if the two breaches are related.

Ourmine has been involved in numerous other high profile attacks including against Buzzfeed, UAE medical center and what the group claimed was the largest hack in YouTube history under what it claims are good intentions to show weaknesses in it victim's systems and to promote its own cybersecurity services.