Google announced it will be boosting its security with new DDoS protection, increased transparency, blockchain technology and a host of other new features.

The tech giant will be making more than 20 new security related announcements in the coming days that will span the Google Cloud portfolio. The company made eight announcements describing upcoming features.

Google will also offer virtual security perimeters for API-based services with simplicity, speed and flexibility that far exceed what most organizations can achieve in a physical, on-premises environment, Jennifer Lin, Director of Product Management, GCP Security and Privacy said in a March 21 blog post.

“With this managed service, enterprises can configure private communication between cloud resources and hybrid VPC networks using Cloud VPN or Cloud Dedicated Interconnect," Lin said. “By expanding perimeter security from on-premise networks to data stored in GCP services, enterprises can feel confident about storing their data in the cloud and accessing it from an on-prem environment or cloud-based VMs.”

The firm said it will provide insight into data and application risks with a Cloud Security Command Center which will allow customers to see what happens to the data they provide as well as provide them with an audit log of authorized administrative accesses by Google Support and Engineering, as well as justifications for those accesses.

The platform will also made improvements to its Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) API solution by adding new detectors, including one to identify service account credentials, as well as the ability for users to build their own detectors based on custom dictionaries, patterns and context rules.

Google also announced new features that it said will help users avoid Denial of service attacks, extend the benefits of GCP security to U.S. federal, state and local government customers and take advantage of new security partnerships.

The goal of the products will be to help businesses build a secure environment to migrate more workloads into the cloud while giving user's more control over their digital environment.

Google will also be adding anti-phishing capabilities based on machine learning for G Suite consumers with default-on protections which flag emails from untrusted senders that attach suspicious attachments, warn against email spoofing, and the ability to scan images and expand shortened URLs for malicious indicators and links, according to 9to5Google.

The firm is also working on its own blockchain-related technology to support its cloud business, according to Bloomberg Technology.

Unnamed sources told the publication people within Google's infrastructure group have been tinkering with the technology protocols in recent months. The technology could be used to reassure customers their information is protected when stored in the cloud.