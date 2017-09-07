The update included 22 security patches including six high rated bugs.

The high rated vulnerabilities included a use after free bug in PDFium, memory lifecycle issue in PDFium, Heap buffer overflow in WebGL, heap buffer overflow in Skia, and two separate type confusion bugs in V8, according to a Sept. 5, press release. Researchers also spotted three medium rated vulnerabilities which included two separate use of uninitialized value in Skia and a bypass of content security policy in Blink.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” the release said. “We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed.”

Chrome 61 was promoted to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux and will roll out over the coming days/weeks.