It's unclear what type of malware forced the closure of hundreds of Tim Hortons outlets.

A mysterious malware has taken out the cash registers of hundreds of Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada forcing many of them to close prompting legal action from franchise owners.

It is unclear what type of malware targeted the systems but sources close to the incident told CTVNews the malware specifically targeted the cash registers making them unusable leaving some stores with only one or two registers and some with none.

“The cash registers just plain don't work,” the source told the news station “Many or the stores had to close totally.”

The Great White North Franchisee Association (GWNFA) which represents Tim Hortons franchisees is threatening legal action against the Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the operator of Tim Hortons, for the loss of revenue as a result of the malware.

RBI has yet to release and official statement on the issue but reportedly told the Globe and Mail that no credit card information was stolen although a letter from GWNFA to RBI, obtained by the CTVNews, said that debit card information had not been discussed as being possibly breached along with confidential business information.