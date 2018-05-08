Time is running out - Join us for RiskSec NY 2018

SC Media's 12th annual cybersecurity conference, RiskSec NY, will be held Thursday, May 31 at Convene, 237 Park Ave. in New York City.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn about new approaches to cybersecurity, discover the latest technology and interact with the best in the business during the frequent networking opportunities that will take place throughout the day including during breakfast, lunch, and the cocktail reception.

REGISTER NOW

Attendees can earn 9 CPE credits while building strategic alliances and collaborating with other senior security professionals to improve risk management and security resilience.

As a loyal SC reader, please use discount code SCVIP for $100 off admission.

Act quickly as space is limited and if past history is any indicator the event will sell out.

Meet the field of experts who will be on hand



RiskSec's speaker lineup features former White House executives, industry CISOs, and more.

Here are some of the faces you will see:

Pete Chronis Senior VP, CISO Turner



Karen Gispanksi VP, Global

Cyber Security Operations

Nielsen Tim Callahan CISO Aflac

For a sneak peak at all the speakers click HERE

The following is a quick look at what you will experience at RiskSecNY. Innovation and Expertise

The sessions are designed to address real-world problems and offer practical solutions. A wide range of topics will be covered, including: Policy, Intelligence and the Future Discussed will be everything from government mandated cybersecurity policy to intelligence regarding such issues as cyber related voter fraud and what the future holds for us. Threat, Intelligence, and Cyber/Intellectual Property Insurance The second rising of cyber insurance is here, however the guesswork involved in what is covered and setting premiums remain. The only solution is metrics which are achievable through threat detection and intelligence available today. Disaster Planning Cybersecurity Style From the ever present insider threat to the all too familiar ransomware attack - your organization will get hit if it hasn't already. Learn how to plan for the worst. Click HERE to view the conference agenda. REGISTER NOW



VP, Global Cyber Security Operations at Nielsen