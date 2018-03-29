



Recorded Future released a report revealing the top 10 vulnerabilities exploited by cybercriminals in 2017. Microsoft and Adobe products accounted for all 10 with seven belonging to the former and three the latter company.

According to the report, the most commonly abused vulnerability last year was CVE-2017-0199, a remote code execution vulnerability in Microsoft Office and WordPad that is associated with a wide variety of malware and exploits, including Latentbot, Microsoft Word Intruder, Hancitor, Dridex, FinFisher, Silent Doc Exploit, REMOCS, PoohMilke, Freenki, FreeMilk and Cerber.