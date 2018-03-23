Papadopoulos is cooperating in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

A senior Trump campaign adviser allegedly encouraged former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who's already pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, to meet with members of a Russian news agency.

In an email sent in September 2016 Deputy Communications Director Bryan Lanza told Papadopoulos to do an interview with the news organization, according to a report in the Washington Post, which also said Steve Bannon and Gen. Michael Flynn urged the adviser to create relationships between Donald Trump and foreign entities.

The FBI's probe into Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election expanded to include potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives after Papadopoulos revealed troubling information to an Australian diplomat, more than two months before investigators got their hands on the controversial Steele dossier.



