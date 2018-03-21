Cell phone triangulation helped police locate suspected Austin, Texas, bomber Mark Anthony Conditt

Law enforcement used modern technology methods, including cell phone triangulation, and old-fashioned police work, examining Google searches and beating the streets, to find the suspect responsible for a number of bombs that exploded in the Austin, Texas, area, leaving two people dead and several injured.

Federal, local and state authorities sifted through receipts at a box stores and other merchants, where bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt might have shopped for supplies, and then obtained federal search warrants to access Conditt's IP address, where they found Google searches that raised their suspicions, CNN reported Wednesday.

Cellphone tracking led them to Conditt at a hotel in Red Rock, Texas, but he fled in his car and detonated a bomb before Austin SWAT officers could arrest him.