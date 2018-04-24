SC Media Senior Reporter Bradley Barth took five cybersecurity experts out on a field trip during RSA 2018, conducting what may be the industry's first-ever series of interviews on the famous San Francisco's cable car system – the only one in the world that is still operated manually. (Try hacking that!)

Bradley's challenge: conduct a full interview with all five guests in a single trip, before reaching the end of the Powell/Hyde line. Watch the complete ride, from start to finish (Union Square to Fisherman's Wharf), and perhaps learn a thing or two along the way.

Bradley's guests are:

* Imperva's lead scientist Itsik Mantin, who explains how it's easier to fool artificial intelligence than you might think.

* Thycotic Chief Security Scientist Joseph Carson, who addresses the sad state of privileged access management, and recounts what it's like to be interviewed in an actual sauna.

* Priscilla Moriuchi, Recorded Future's director of strategic threat development, who describes a recently discovered variant of the Mirai IoT botnet malware – and also admits to being an umbrella thief.

* AsTech Consulting CEO Greg Reber, who assess organizations' GDPR readiness and recalls a strange Ozzy Osbourne sighting on the RSA show floor.

* Seba Bortnik, head of research labs at Onapsis, who offers tips on vulnerability risk assessment and prioritization.