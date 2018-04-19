Trolley Talk: SC cruises the cable car line with cyber experts

SC Media Senior Reporter Bradley Barth took five cybersecurity experts out on a field trip during RSA 2018, conducting what may be the industry's first-ever series of interviews on the famous San Francisco's cable car system -- the only one in the world that is still operated manually. (Try hacking that!)

Bradley's challenge: conduct a full interview with all five guests in a single trip, before reaching the end of the Powell/Hyde line. Watch each installment to see if he succeeded, and perhaps learn a thing or two along the way.

Bradley's first guest, Imperva's lead scientist Itsik Mantin, explains how it's easier to fool artificial intelligence than you might think.

In leg two of the journey, Thycotic Chief Security Scientist Joseph Carson addresses the sad state of privileged access management, and describes what's it like to be interviewed in an actual sauna.