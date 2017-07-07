The first meeting between Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin covered a range of issues, including cybercrime.

President Donald Trump opened a much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin during the G20 Summit with concerns over Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in which the Russian president denied involvement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said following the tete-a-tete, according to the Associated Press.

After discussing bilateral problems such as Ukraine and Syria, “we returned to the problems of fighting terrorism and cybersecurity,” Russia's Interfax reported Putin as saying afterwards in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tillerson, who attended the small-group, private meeting, said Trump pressed Putin on the allegations of Russian hacking during the election season and, according to a Russian foreign minister cited by the AP, "accepted Putin's assurances." NBC reported that Tillerson left a news briefing without answering questions that asked whether or not Trump did in fact accept Putin's statement.

On the campaign trail and well into his stint as president, Trump has repeatedly denied or questioned whether Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other interests in an attempt to discredit his election opponent Hillary Clinton and sway the election in his favor.

And, in fact, during a visit to Poland the day before the G20 meet-up Trump, who repeatedly denied or questioned Russia's role in the hacks, at one point conjuring up an overweight hacker perched in a bedroom wreaking havoc, appeared to remain skeptical.

"I think it was Russia but I think it was probably other people and/or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement,” he said. “Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.”

This morning, before meeting with Putin, Trump had tweeted criticism of Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta, who was a victim of a phishing attack that duped him into clicking on a phony Google login page that led to his volunteering his digital credentials and allowed hackers to access sensitive campaign emails, which were then released through WikiLeaks.

Security researchers said Podesta was hacked by the GRU, the top military foreign-intelligence service of the Russian Federation.



