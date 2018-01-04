Sessions’s eventual recusal ultimately led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to head the Russia investigation.

President Trump reportedly told White House lawyer Don McGahn to convince Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the investigation into Russia meddling in the U.S. presidential election, according to a report from the New York Times.

Trump was allegedly displeased that Sessions rebuffed McGahn's advances, the Times reported, adding that a Sessions aide tried to solicit dirt from a congressional staffer on former FBI Director James Comey just four days before the president fired Comey.

The report also said Mueller has handwritten notes from former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus from conversations with the president that corroborate Comey's account of meetings and phone calls with Trump.