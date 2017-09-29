The Trump administration targeted the accounts of activists involved in protest against the administration.

Armed with search warrants, Trump administration lawyers have demanded Facebook turn over account information on three Facebook users who are anti-administration activists.

One of the users targeted is Emilio Talarico who ran the disruptj20 page that organized protests on Inauguration Day, according to a CNN report.

The Justice Department had previously tried to get web hosting provider DreamHost to hand over information on visitors to the disruptj20 website.

After DreamHost pressed the U.S. government in superior court over a warrant to access more than 1.3 million IP records of a website, the Justice Department backed off its request and modified the warrant to narrow its scope.

A superior judge subsequently ruled that the information must be handed over but ordered that the time period specified by the search warrant should be reduced.



