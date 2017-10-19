The FTC will get new leadership.

President Trump has nominated competition law specialist Joseph Simons to chair the Federal Trade Commission, which distinguished itself under former Chairman Edith Ramirez for its aggressive stance in protecting consumers from privacy and data security infractions.

“The FTC's work in protecting consumers from identity theft, fraud, and other online crimes is critical in promoting trust in the digital economy," said Developers Alliance President and CEO Bruce Gustafson, praising the nomination of Simons as well as Rohit Chopra, who was nominated as a commissioner at the agency. "Their work in promoting competitive markets while safeguarding innovation is no less important to developers, and the Alliance is pleased to see a nominee with a strong record of balanced enforcement."

Simons, who currently co-chairs the antitrust practice of the Paul Weiss law firm, was director of the competition bureau at the FTC under George W. Bush. Acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen had been actively campaigning for the permanent position.

Chopra was previously at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. If the two are confirmed, one slot on the commission will be left to fill, with Noah Phillips, a legal aide to Sen. John Cronyn, R-Texas, as the favored candidate.

“We encourage President Trump to formally nominate Noah Phillips to fill the final opening on the Commission soon to ensure the Commission to continue with its invaluable mission,” said Gustafson.