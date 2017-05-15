Less than a week after Donald Trump met with a Russian foreign minister and ambassador in the Oval Office, the Washington Post is reporting that the president shared "highly classified," "code word" level intelligence about ISIS during the meeting that could have compromised an important source, an ally.
“The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” the New York Times cited Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., as saying. “It's got to happen.”
“Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that is happening."
But White House officials pushed back. “The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” the Times quoted National Security Adviser H. R. McMasters, who attended the meeting, as saying. “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”