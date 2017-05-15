Less than a week after Donald Trump met with a Russian foreign minister and ambassador in the Oval Office, the Washington Post is reporting that the president shared "highly classified," "code word" level intelligence about ISIS during the meeting that could have compromised an important source, an ally.

The disclosure during the meet-up -- which took place during a tumultuous week where former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she'd warned the White House that former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn had been compromised by Russian sources and Trump fired FBI Director James Comey -- prompted White House officials to contact the CIA and the NSA to do damage control.





The FBI and a number of congressional committees are looking into potential collusion between members of Trump's inner circle and Russian operatives.