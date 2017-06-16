Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now probing whether Trump obstructed justice when the president fired former FBI Director James Comey.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to confirm that he was under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for obstruction of justice in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey – who was investigating collusion between members of Trump's team and Russian operatives – and to indicate he wasn't too happy about it.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the president tweeted in a flurry of early morning posts that at first seemingly accused the press of generating fake stories of collusion with Russians, then chiding investigators for coming up short when it came to proof and querying why the Clintons and Democrats weren't under investigation before finally confirming that he was being probed.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," Trump tweeted. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA."

Then he noted, "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!"

He also implied that the investigation unfairly targeted him while letting his political opponents off scot-free. "Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?" he tweeted.

The tweet storm came the day after the general counsel for Trump's transition team allegedly issued an order that records and documentations having to do with the Russian probe be preserved, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing an anonymous transition team official.