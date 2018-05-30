Tuskegee University launched the first computer engineering program focusing on cybersecurity among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The new bachelor's degree will begin this fall and was approved by the Board of Trustees at its March 2018 meeting.

Those teaching in the new degree program will hold cybersecurity certifications that include Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Government (CIPP/G) —among others.

“Our new computer engineering program positions Tuskegee University in a unique niche to provide leadership in cybersecurity studies,” said Dr. Heshmat Aglan, dean of the College of Engineering said in a press release.

“Additionally, this program will provide the platform to expand into other emerging engineering specialties, including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, machine learning, deep learning, autonomous vehicle technology, and embedded robotics.”

The degree offering comes at a time when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were more than 209,000 cybersecurity jobs that went unfilled in 2016.