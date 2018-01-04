If Sessions can’t contro leaks coming from the Justice Department and FBI, he should resign, two Congressmen opined.

Two members of the House Freedom Caucus said that unless Attorney General Jeff Sessions can stem FBI and Justice Department leaks, he should step down.

"If Sessions can't address this issue immediately, then we have one final question needing an answer: When is it time for a new attorney general?" Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote in a Thursday op-ed in The Washington Examiner, citing a story in the New York Times where a handful of anonymous former and current intelligence community members said that trigger for the FBI probe of potential collusion between the Trump administration and Russia was former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Noting that an “alarming number of FBI agents and DOJ officials” share information with reporters, the lawmakers wrote, “It is time for Sessions to start managing in a spirit of transparency to bring all of this improper behavior to light and stop further violations.”