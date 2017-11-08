UFC hit with Monero miner

UFC's Fight Pass pay-per-view site is the latest high profile victim hit with the silent Monero crypto-currency miner developed by Coinhive.

The site joins the ranks of Pirate Bay, CBS's Showtime and other sites where the silent miners have used to steal the CPU computing power. In the last few months there have been more than 200 cases of websites using the stealthy software, according to The Register.

A user noticed the cryptominer when an anti-malware software miner flagged the code on the site and blocked its function, according to the publication.

"I noticed this because my antivirus kept pinging off every time I went on Fight Pass," a user said on Reddit.

It is unclear if the script was put on the site by the UFC or by a malicious threat actor but the code has since been removed.