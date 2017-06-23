This article originally appeared on SC Media UK.

UK orgs are adopting the cloud despite high-profile cyber-attacks

New research from cloud provider Advanced says cloud adoption in the enterprise isn't slowing despite cyber-security and data protection concerns.

When it comes to cloud adoption, where its biggest driver is business continuity, security appears to be its biggest barrier. Eighty-two percent of respondents expressed cyber-security concerns, and 68 percent did the same on data protection in the cloud.

Eighty percent of respondents said they are not put off from adopting the cloud, despite recent high-profile attacks like the WannaCry ransomware attack.

Seventy-six percent of respondents said that governments should do more to protect businesses and their customers from a cyber-attack.

Likewise, respondents want to see more cloud providers building the confidence of adopters. The research found that businesses want better support if they are to execute their digital transformation plans in an effective manner.

Thirty-three percent of organisations said they're experienced in the cloud and will continue to consider it for new projects. By comparison, 37 percent have recently launched their first cloud computing projects.

“It's encouraging to see businesses are undeterred from using the cloud to drive efficiencies, innovate and grow. Sadly we are seeing the same concerns around security and data protection reported over and over again. It's right to be concerned about security; it's time that all cloud services providers take a reality check,” said Jon Wrennall, CTO at Advanced, in a release.

Eighty-two percent of organisations want to see cloud providers do more to build confidence of customers looking to adopt a digital transformation strategy.

According to the survey, most organisations look for financial stability (69 percent), data held in a UK location (65 percent) and local support (58 percent) in a provider.

Wrennall continued, “As an industry and profession, we all need to proactively give clear guidance on security responsibilities and support organisations in being better protected, ensuring devices and applications are properly patched and secured.

“There's still a job to be done in creating trust in the cloud and helping customers use the cloud in the right way for the digital transformation that's right for them.”

The survey questioned the attitudes of 500 senior executives in UK organisations to using the cloud as part of their digital transformation plans.