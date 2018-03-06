U.K. police launch DDoS-style attacks to disrupt the drug trade

U.K. police tried DDoS style attacks to disrupt service on suspected drug dealer's phones in cases where they couldn't prosecute but were looking to interfere with the drug trade.

Although the attack works in a different way than actual DDoS attacks, the end result was nevertheless the same as the officers would use telephone companies to target individual phones using their IMEI, a unique number given to each phone, according to a Vice's Motherboard.

A senior law enforcement officer will apply for a court order to be given to the user's telephone provider compelling the provider to restrict service to that specific device.