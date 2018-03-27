Ukad said it believes its systems are robust with appropriate levels of cybersecurity.

Fancy Bear hackers are suspected of launching a foiled cyber-attack on the U.K.'s Anti-Doping Agency.

The attack took place over the weekend when the attackers attempted to access confidential medical and drug‑testing data but no data was reportedly compromised although agency's servers needed to be rebooted on Monday, according to the Guardian.

“We can confirm that no data has been lost or compromised,” a spokesperson told the publication. “We took the necessary steps to investigate and resolve the situation and no core activity including our testing programme has been impacted.”

The culprits have yet to be identified however some sources are pointing the Finger at the Russian cybergang as it has a history of attacking similar agencies including the World Anti‑Doping Agency's athlete management database and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Ukad said it believes its systems are robust with the appropriate levels of cybersecurity and that it is consistently review its systems to ensure they are of a very high standard.