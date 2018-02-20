Unicode character causing Apple devices to crash, patch released.

Apple just released a patch to fix its crash bug that allowed specially crafted messages to disable access iMessages and other messaging apps.

The glitch is triggered by someone sending two Unicode symbols using the Indian language (Telugu) characters to iOS and macOS apps using Apple's default San Francisco font, according to the Italian Blog Mobile World who first reported the flaw.

If the image is received or simply passed in the text field it can lead to application or even entire operating system crashes prompting malicious pranksters to spread the malicious character via social media platforms such as Twitter or to include the character in the names of Wi-Fi networks.

To address these flaws, Apple on Feb. 19 released tvOS 11.2.6, watchOS 4.2.3, iOS 11.2.6 and macOSHigh Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update. The updates are available for fourth generation Apple TV's, all Apple Watch models, iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation.

This the third time in the last few months that a crashing bug has caused Apple to release an iOS 11 update. In December 2017, Apple released an iOS update after an iPhone crashing bug was discovered and last month Apple resolved a glitch in which a malicious link could cause an iPhone to freeze.