American’s traveling to Russia for the World Cup games have been advised to leave their personal electronic devices stateside.

No matter how insignificant a traveler may think they are, Russian hackers may still target them, FBI agent and the director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina told Reuters.

“If you're planning on taking a mobile phone, laptop, PDA, or other electronic device with you - make no mistake - any data on those devices (especially your personally identifiable information) may be accessed by the Russian government or cyber criminals,” he told the news agency.

While corporate and government officials are at the most risk officials warn anyone could potentially be targeted and that those traveling should use a burner phone, or temporary device if they must take an electronic. British security agencies have issues similar warning to the British public and to the England soccer team which is competing in the games.