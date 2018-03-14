U.S. military cyber commanders call for going on the attack

Several senior U.S. military commanders called for the nation's cyberforces to go on the attack during a March 13 Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity hearing.

Senior cyber representatives from all four military branches appeared before the subcommittee, with USAF Major General Chris Weggeman stating the U.S. needed to “become the challenger instead of the challenged,” reported The Hill.

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., expressed concern to the military leaders about the ongoing Russian efforts to interfere in the U.S. election process through cyberattacks. Weggemen said he is concerned about the future health of American democratic institutions if “we don't attack.”

The other topic broached during the hearing was the poor position the U.S. military finds itself in when trying to recruit cyber warriors, with Vice Admiral Michael Gilday noting the military's starting salary for these positions is just $37,000 per year, well below what can be found in the private sector, The Hill reported.