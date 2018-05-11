Datadog

A San Francisco Bay-area student accused of hacking his school's computer system to change grades was captured with the aid of a K-9 unit when its dog was able to sniff out a thumb drive holding incriminating evidence.

Doug the Dog, of the Concord Police Department, helped police nab the 16-year-old Ygnacio Valley High School student, whose name is being withheld due to his age, who used a phishing email designed to mimic the Mount Diablo School District website that asked for the recipient's district login credentials. Once the attacker had these in hand he entered the school network and changed not only his own grade but those of 16 other students, according to a KPIX report.

Police were able to trace the email to the suspect's home where Doug was brought in. This particular dog is trained to locate electronic devices and used this skill to locate the USB drive containing evidence, which was hidden in a tissue box.