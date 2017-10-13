Venture capital investments

October 13, 2017

Attivo Networks announced it has raised $21 million in Series C venture capital funding. The funding round was led by Trident Capital Cybersecurity with participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures and Omidyar Technology Ventures. The round of funding follows a $15 million Series B financing in May, representing $36 million raised in the last five months and a collective total of $45.7 million overall.

September 14, 2017

AppGuard announced it had secured about $30 million in Series B financing led by the Japanese firm JTB Corp. The money will be used to finalize the acquisition of KeepTree, Inc. and , increase AppGuard's brand awareness in both enterprise and SMB markets. This funding is added to the $65 million received three months ago by AppGuard's Tokyo-based Blue Planet-works, Inc. led by ANA Airlines, Dai Ichi Life Insurance and advertising firm Dentsu.

CashField reported it raised $5 million in a Series A funding round with an investment led by GGV Capital and Heliconia Capital Management. The online fraud prevention company will be used accelerate its international growth.