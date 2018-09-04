Trump

Cybersecurity researcher Chris Vickery is threatening to release his own report if President Trump cites executive privilege blocking the release of the Mueller Report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election cycle.

The possibility that Trump would invoke executive privilege was raised by his private counsel Rudy Guiliani in a recent New Yorker magazine interview with Jeffery Toobin. The legal expert asked Guiliani directly if he thought the White House would raise objections to the report's release and Guilliani replied “I'm sure we will,” according to the article.

Vickery responded on Sept. 4 to the threat saying he has done his own investigating and is prepared to release the results. Vickery, who is also the director of cyber risk research at UpGuard, noted on his Twitter account that anything posted is not representative of his employer.