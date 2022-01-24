Watch: Untapping the potential of 5G and cloud for digital enablement

The tools to help solve and prevent ransomware and other cyber incidents have been around for the better part of the last decade, said Daniel Kroese, associate director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's National Risk Management Center. Yet some organizations struggle with keeping up with IT modernization.

While there is no silver bullet for solving issues such as ransomware, Kroese said a lack of IT modernization, as well as protecting and monitoring digital infrastructure, is often at the core of many of the cyber incidents.

“For organizations that feel like they have been behind in their IT modernization … and that their security posture feels like it’s kind of being held together with duct tape and bailing wire … cloud services present a very efficient and scalable way of staying ahead of the curve,” Kroese told SC Media Executive Editor Jill Aitoro during an SC Media eSummit.

And for those organizations that are trying to take the next step in modernization, the introduction of 5G technology — the next generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks — brings great promise for connectivity to the edge that was previously at the core, said Kroese. “This is very much an exciting time for low-latency, high-volume data communications.”

For most organizations, Kroese said it’s important to think through the use cases and to catalog their asset inventory of what would actually be communicating with 5G networks.