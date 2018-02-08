Waldo County, Maine, employee data breached after phishing attack

A phishing attack compromised the information of 100 Waldo County employees in Maine.

Between 8:30 and 9 a.m on Feb. 5, someone impersonating a county official requested confidential employee information including W-2 forms compromising employee payroll information, social security numbers and filing addresses, according to the Press Herald. The information was sent and upon realizing officials contacted the authorities.

“Despite our secure systems and information protocols used to protect that data, some personal data was disclosed to an unauthorized individual or individuals,” said William Shorey, chairman of the Waldo County commissioners, told the publication. “We have acted as quickly as possible to limit risk to our employees.”

County officials notified the Sheriff's Department, Maine Attorney General and the FBI, those who were affected are being sent notification letters offering free credit monitoring services.