Wellington, Fla., almost faces data breach Waterloo

The City of Wellington, Fla. is informing its residents of a potential data breach after unauthorized charges began appearing on payment cards that citizens had used to pay their utility bills.

Officials said the city's Click2Gov payment system is likely the culprit and as a mitigation effort the municipalities connection to Superion, which produces software used by government offices, was severed. Wellington has a population of about 61,000 and is located just west of West Palm Beach in central Palm Beach County, Fla.

“What we know right now is that utility bills paid by credit cards between July 2017 to February 2018 may be at risk. The information at risk includes customer names, credit card number, and expiration dates. Payments made over the phone were not affected, only payments made online through the Click2Gov portal,” the city said in a statement.

An investigation is on-going with Superion and the city has already patched its system and is putting in a new server and improving security protocols to harden Wellington's network.