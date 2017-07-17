WhatsApp phishing attack look to steal payment credentials.

ESET researchers warn users to beware of phishing messages purportedly from WhatsApp warning users they have been using the service for more than a year and that a subscription would be required for further use.

An email version of the scam reads: “Our records indicate that your WhatsApp trial service is exceeding the one year [sic] period. At the completion of your trial period your WhatsApp will no longer be able to send or receive message. To continue using WhatsApp without interruption, we need you to subscribe for any of our subscription periods.”

An added extra bit of flavor that helps make an attack attempt even more convincing is that prior to January 2016, the messaging service charged a fee after a year of service before announcing it would make the app completely free for everyone, according to a July 14 blog post.

Researchers have also spotted the scam being sent via unsolicited text messages warning that they need to verify their information and offering a lifetime subscription for about $1.30.