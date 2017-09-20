Terrorists have been found to use encrypted services like WhatsApp and Telegram to communicate details of upcoming attacks.

WhatsApp over the summer apparently refused the U.K. government's entreaties to build what would essentially be a backdoor into its app.

The government wanted a way to tap into encrypted messages, but WhatsApp declined, according to a report by Sky News.

Terrorists have become “frequent users of encrypted apps,” creating a blind spot for law enforcement, the report cites an anonymous source in security as saying. "It is crucially important that we can access their communications - and when we can't, it can provide a black hole for investigators.”

The summer's request wouldn't be the first time government officials have expressed the desired for a backdoor into WhatsApp. Following the terror attack on Parliament last March, U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd suggested law enforcement must be able to listen in to WhatsApp conversations, as British-born Khalid Masood, who carried out the attack, is said to have used WhatsApp moments before murdering pedestrians with his car, and stabbing an unarmed police officer to death.