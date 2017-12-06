WWE Diva Maria Kanellis

For at least the third time, hackers have reportedly leaked personal photos of WWE Diva star Maria Kanellis, posting them on various adult websites, according to a new report from Softpedia News.

Other explicit and private images of Kanellis were reportedly in leaked in November and in March 2017. Just last month, hackers also leaked photos of WWE personalities Paige and Jojo.

These and other recent celebrity leaks, some involving the WWE, constitute what appears to be a second and third wave of Celebgate attacks perpetrated by hackers affiliated with the Celeb Jihad website.